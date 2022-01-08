Attempted murder probe launched after man found with life-threatening injuries

The victim’s arms, legs and face were seriously injured and will require ‘substantial treatment’, police said.

Katharine Hay
Saturday 08 January 2022 13:19
Police are investigating an attack that left one man with life-threatening injuries (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are investigating an attack that left one man with life-threatening injuries (David Cheskin/PA)
(PA Archive)

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man was found seriously injured following an assault in Glasgow.

Two men were attacked at a property in Blochairn Place at about 10pm on Wednesday.

Shortly after, a car at the scene drove off at speed, police said.

One of the victims, a 39-year-old man, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the assault, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.

We are keen to get more information about a car at the scene that moved off at speed in the direction of Royston Road

Detective Sergeant Stephen Palmer

Recommended

Police said his arms, legs and face were seriously injured and will require “substantial treatment”, and they are treating the attack on him as attempted murder.

The other man, 41, suffered a minor injury.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Palmer said: “I am asking anyone who was in the area at the time who saw anything or has dashcam footage that can assist with our investigation to get in touch.

“In particular, we are keen to get more information about a car at the scene that moved off at speed in the direction of Royston Road.

“If you can help, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 3101 of Wednesday January 5 2022, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in