Reward of £20,000 offered for information about murder of Belfast man
Martin Gavin, 47, was stabbed in a house in north Belfast on January 7 and died four weeks later.
A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered for information which leads to convictions over the murder of a man in Belfast
Detectives investigating the murder of Martin Gavin have issued a renewed appeal for information.
Mr Gavin was stabbed at a house on Harcourt Drive on January 7 and passed away four weeks later.
The Crimestoppers charity has offered the reward for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Martin Gavin was taken to hospital on the morning of January 7, after being stabbed in a house in north Belfast’s Harcourt Drive.
“Mr Gavin’s life, at just 47 years old, has been cut short, and a family have been left bereft.
“A murder investigation has been launched and, today, I am appealing to anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward.
“Were you in the Harcourt Drive area in the early hours of January 7? Did you see or hear a disturbance or anyone acting suspiciously?
“If you have any information, or if you’ve captured dashcam footage, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 188 of 07/01/22.
“The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible.
“To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on freephone 0800 555 111.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.