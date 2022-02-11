Reward of £20,000 offered for information about murder of Belfast man

Martin Gavin, 47, was stabbed in a house in north Belfast on January 7 and died four weeks later.

Jonathan McCambridge
Friday 11 February 2022 09:23
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has issued an appeal for information over the murder of Martin Gavin (David Young/PA)
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has issued an appeal for information over the murder of Martin Gavin (David Young/PA)
(PA Archive)

A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered for information which leads to convictions over the murder of a man in Belfast

Detectives investigating the murder of Martin Gavin have issued a renewed appeal for information.

Mr Gavin was stabbed at a house on Harcourt Drive on January 7 and passed away four weeks later.

The Crimestoppers charity has offered the reward for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.

A murder investigation has been launched and, today, I am appealing to anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward

Det Ch Insp John Caldwell

Recommended

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Martin Gavin was taken to hospital on the morning of January 7, after being stabbed in a house in north Belfast’s Harcourt Drive.

“Mr Gavin’s life, at just 47 years old, has been cut short, and a family have been left bereft.

“A murder investigation has been launched and, today, I am appealing to anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward.

“Were you in the Harcourt Drive area in the early hours of January 7? Did you see or hear a disturbance or anyone acting suspiciously?

“If you have any information, or if you’ve captured dashcam footage, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 188 of 07/01/22.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible.

“To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on freephone 0800 555 111.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in