Reward of £20,000 offered for information about murder of Belfast man

A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered for information which leads to convictions over the murder of a man in Belfast

Detectives investigating the murder of Martin Gavin have issued a renewed appeal for information.

Mr Gavin was stabbed at a house on Harcourt Drive on January 7 and passed away four weeks later.

The Crimestoppers charity has offered the reward for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.

A murder investigation has been launched and, today, I am appealing to anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward Det Ch Insp John Caldwell

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Martin Gavin was taken to hospital on the morning of January 7, after being stabbed in a house in north Belfast’s Harcourt Drive.

“Mr Gavin’s life, at just 47 years old, has been cut short, and a family have been left bereft.

“A murder investigation has been launched and, today, I am appealing to anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward.

“Were you in the Harcourt Drive area in the early hours of January 7? Did you see or hear a disturbance or anyone acting suspiciously?

“If you have any information, or if you’ve captured dashcam footage, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 188 of 07/01/22.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible.

“To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on freephone 0800 555 111.