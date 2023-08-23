£20,000 reward offered after rapper stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A £20,000 reward is being offered for information a year after a rapper was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival.

The charity Crimestoppers is offering the reward for information they receive that leads to a conviction over the death of father-to-be Takayo Nembhard.

Mr Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, died in hospital after being stabbed at around 8pm on August 29 2022 in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover.

A post-mortem examination showed he died from a stab wound to the right groin femoral artery.

There were several hundred people in the immediate area surrounding the stabbing and probably many witnesses, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detectives want to hear from anyone with information, including anyone who was filming or photographing in the area at the time and may have captured relevant footage or images.

Officers will be at Notting Hill Carnival over the bank holiday weekend talking to visitors and making fresh appeals.

Detective Inspector Laura Semple, from Specialist Crime, said: “It has been a year since Takayo died and his family remain devastated at his loss. His son, who was born in November, is growing up having never known his dad.

“Takayo was a talented rapper and singer from Bristol who had visited the carnival with his friends and sister. He had done nothing to provoke the attack that day.

“We still really need the help of anyone who has information to bring those responsible to justice. I hope the offer of this substantial reward from the charity Crimestoppers with the appeal to contact them anonymously will encourage people to do the right thing.”

Almost a year on, our family are in disbelief and continued sadness that Takayo’s passing goes unpunished Takayo's family

Alexa Loukas, London regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: “Takayo was part of a loving and caring family. At the time of his murder, he and his girlfriend were expecting their first child together.

“There were many witnesses to the killing who could have vital information, but for whatever reason, have not yet come forward. Our charity, which is independent of the police, gives you the opportunity to pass on information about crime whilst staying completely anonymous.

“I know how hard it is to speak up, but you could make a difference. Every piece of information, no matter how small, is a step closer towards finding justice for Takayo.”

Takayo’s family, said: “Almost a year on, our family are in disbelief and continued sadness that Takayo’s passing goes unpunished. We will never get over him but justice being served will help us to move on.”

Several arrests have been made – the most recent last week – but no-one has yet been charged with Mr Nembhard’s murder.

On October 19 2022, a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested in Bristol on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested in Islington on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Three days later, a 17-year-old boy was arrested in Bristol on suspicion of murder.

An 18-year-old man handed himself into police on December 6 2022 after a CCTV image was circulated and was arrested on suspicion of murder.

They have all been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Shepherds Bush on August 18 2023 on suspicion of murder and has been bailed until a date in mid-November.

A dedicated page has been set up where witnesses can upload photos and videos of the incident, which can be accessed via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS22U27-PO2

Information can also be provided by calling the incident room directly on 020 7175 2206 to speak to an officer, by calling 101 or by tweeting @MetCC quoting 7478/29AUG22.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling freephone 0800 555 111.

To qualify for the reward, you must contact Crimestoppers directly. The reward is valid between August 23 and November 23 2023 for information they exclusively receive and pass on that leads to conviction.