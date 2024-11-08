£20,000 reward offered in hunt for killer who murdered mother in 1994

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A £20,000 reward has been offered for information which could help catch and convict whoever murdered a mother 30 years ago.

Shona Stevens, 31, was found with serious injuries on a footpath in a wooded area near her home in Irvine, North Ayrshire, at around 1.20pm on Thursday November 10, 1994.

She died in hospital on Sunday November 13 that year and her killer has never been caught.

Independent charity Crimestoppers has now offered a reward of up to £20,000 for information which leads to an arrest and the conviction of her murderer – double the amount offered in a previous appeal in 2021.

Ms Stevens’s daughter Candice, 37, and her mother Mhairi Smith, 90, have urged anyone with information to come forward.

They said: “We still want justice for Shona and your help would be greatly appreciated. We know it has been 30 years since Shona was taken from us but to us it seems like only yesterday.

“There is not a day that goes by that she is not in our thoughts and in our hearts.

It is crucial we find answers for Shona’s mum Mhairi and her daughter Candice, to bring them some closure Detective Inspector Stuart Gillies

“If you remember noticing or seeing anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, no matter how small, please let the police know.”

Police said Ms Stevens walked to the Co-op shop in Bourtreehill shopping centre at around 1pm on the day she was attacked.

She was last seen walking alone on Towerlands Road at around 1.10pm.

Ten minutes later her body was found in a wooded area near to the rear of Alder Green, just 200 yards from her home.

Police said they believe her killer has local connections and urged anyone with information to contact them.

Detective Inspector Stuart Gillies, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “We are convinced that someone holds the final piece of information that will solve Shona’s murder and ease the suffering of her family over the past three decades.

“It is crucial we find answers for Shona’s mum Mhairi and her daughter Candice, to bring them some closure.

“Please come forward. We call on anyone with information to break their silence and contact us with any small detail that they may have withheld at the time. No matter how insignificant you may think it is, we urge you to contact us.

“Despite 30 years passing we are as determined as ever to track down the person responsible for Shona’s murder and ensure they face justice. A team of officers are dedicated to this investigation.

“They have been carrying out regular inquiries in the local area to gather any further information.

“They are supported by forensic scientists who ensure that all possible evidence is fully explored in line with any advances in science.”

He said the killer may have lived locally or had friends or family members there, and asked people to think about whether they had suspicions about someone in their life back then.

The detective added: “Even if you spoke to officers at the time or you think you do not hold any information relevant to Shona’s death, please come forward. You may hold the key to solving her murder.”

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously through the website crimestoppers-uk.org, or by calling its 24/7 UK contact centre on 0800 555 111.

Angela Parker, national manager for Scotland at Crimestoppers, said: “Whilst decades have passed, the lasting consequences of Shona’s brutal killing for her family and friends remain.

“That’s why our charity – which is independent of the police – has offered this substantial reward to encourage anyone who knows the truth about what happened to finally speak up. You could also be eligible for a reward.”

Anyone with any information can also contact Police Scotland on 101, or information can be submitted via the link – http://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT18Z46-PO2.