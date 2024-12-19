Sixth person arrested on suspicion of 1994 taxi driver ‘execution’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A sixth person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a taxi driver who was shot dead in 1994 in what police called an “execution”.

Ethsham Ul-Haq Ghafoor, 26, was killed in his taxi on November 22 1994 with his hands tied and bound to the steering wheel.

The father of a five-year-old son, known to friends and family as Shami, was found by a milkman at 4.30am at Lambley Lane Playing Fields in Gedling, Nottinghamshire.

A 43-year-old man from the Sneinton area of Nottingham was arrested on Tuesday and has been released on bail pending inquiries, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Four men – aged 64, 57, 52 and 51 – and a woman aged 47 were arrested from the Sneinton and Bakersfield areas in November and were all released while the investigation continues.

Mr Ghafoor, of Sherwood Rise in Nottingham, was last seen in Carlton Square in his black-and-white Ford Sierra at about 2.40am, police said.

The father, described by family as “an outgoing, charming and kind man”, was killed five months before the birth of his daughter.

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean, who is leading the investigation, said: “The investigation is continuing at pace and we would like to personally thank the local community for coming forward with information and the media for sharing our appeal.

“So far, we have arrested six people on suspicion of Shami’s murder.

“We believe the answer to Shami’s murder still lies within the community and would encourage anyone with information who has not already been in touch to please come forward.

“Shami’s family are desperate for answers and you could be sitting on a key piece of information in this investigation.

“Crimestoppers is offering up to £50,000 reward as an extra incentive. This is a huge reward for information that leads to conviction.

“Information to Crimestoppers can be submitted completely anonymously.”