The Elizabeth line in numbers
The cost of the railway is estimated at £18.9 billion.
The Elizabeth line has finally opened.
Here are some key numbers for London’s new railway:
– How much did it cost?
The National Audit Office estimated the final cost for the Crossrail project to build the railway will be £18.9 billion.
– What was the budget?
It was set a budget of £14.8 billion in 2010.
– How long was the delay in opening?
Three and a half years.
– How long is the railway?
The entire line stretches for more than 60 miles, including a pair of tunnels each 13 miles long under London.
– How many stations does it have?
41, including 10 new ones.
– What is the increase in central London’s rail capacity?
10 per cent.
– How long are the trains?
They are 200 metres long, with nine carriages.
– How many passengers can each train hold?
Up to 1,500.
– How many people are expected to use the Elizabeth line?
Annual passenger numbers are estimated to reach 170 million by 2026.
