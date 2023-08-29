Kuwait Crown Prince meets Sunak amid backdrop of anti-Ulez protests

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Crown Prince of Kuwait had his visit to Number 10 partially disrupted by opponents of the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez), who staged a protest against the scheme outside Downing Street.

The meeting between Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Saba and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak coincided with a loud demonstration on Tuesday against the expansion of London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s scheme.

The convoys of world leaders typically travel through the front gates of Downing Street for meetings with the British Prime Minister.

The Crown Prince instead emerged at the famous front door alongside Rishi Sunak having gone in via an alternative entrance, with the pair shaking hands and smiling for the waiting media.

In a Downing Street statement following the visit, a spokesperson said the two leaders witnessed the signing of a new UK-Kuwait investment partnership.

Mr Sunak “noted opportunities to diversify Kuwaiti investments in the UK, driving growth in both countries in new sectors, from life sciences to technology” during their discussion, according to a readout.

The leaders also talked about deepening defence and cyber-security ties.

In brief remarks before their meeting, the Prime Minister said: “Your Highness, it is such a great pleasure to welcome you to Downing Street.

“The friendship between our countries stretches back over 100 years. I am excited today to talk to you about the future, how we can strengthen our partnership, both economically and for our mutual security.”

The Crown Prince, speaking through a translator and in brief remarks, said: “We are ready for that.

“To serve your country and our country. To cooperate and to support.”