Two men charged over felling of Sycamore Gap tree

Two men have been charged with causing criminal damage following the felling of the famous Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland.

Daniel Graham, 38, and Adam Carruthers, 31, will appear in court next month, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The much-photographed tree, which stood next to Hadrian’s Wall for 200 years, was chopped down in September last year, causing a national outrage.

Gary Fothergill, specialist prosecutor for CPS North East’s Complex Casework Unit, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Northumbria Police to charge Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers with causing criminal damage after the Sycamore Gap tree was cut down last September.

“They have also been charged with causing criminal damage to Hadrian’s Wall and will appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on May 15 2024.”

Mr Fothergill said: “We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendants are active and that they have a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Northumbria Police made a number of arrests in the wake of the felling of the tree, which happened overnight on September 27 to 28. A teenager and man in his 60s were later both told that they will face no further action.

The two men who have been charged, from the Carlisle area, were originally arrested in October last year, Northumbria Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney, the senior investigating officer, said: “There has been an ongoing investigation since the Sycamore Gap tree was cut down. As a result of those inquiries, two men have now been charged.

“We recognise the strength of feeling in the local community and further afield the felling has caused, however we would remind people to avoid speculation, including online, which could impact the ongoing case.

“We would further ask that anyone with information, who has not already come forward, contact police via the Report page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting NP-20230928-0295.”

The National Trust, which owns the land on which the tree stood, said it was hopeful the sycamore will live on after scientists found that salvaged seeds and cuttings are showing positive signs of being viable for new growth.

The charity announced that it is hopeful more than 30% of the mature seeds and half of the cuttings it collected from the tree’s remains will be viable.

It is also hopeful that the trunk of the original tree will regrow, but it may be up to three years before this is known for sure.

The charity said it is also working on a “fitting tribute” to the tree to ensure its legacy lives on following an an unprecedented public response to the felling.

Last month, staff at the National Trust’s Plant Conservation Centre said rescued seeds and buds were “springing into life”, giving more hope the famous tree will live on.

Plans for the Sycamore Gap seeds are still in development and saplings will not be ready for planting out for at least 12 months, the trust has said.