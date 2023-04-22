Jump to content

Serving armed forces member charged with offences under Official Secrets Act

Thomas Newsome has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Ted Hennessey
Saturday 22 April 2023 10:42
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
A serving member of the armed forces has been charged by counter-terrorism police with offences under the Official Secrets Act.

Thomas Newsome, 36, was charged on Friday with offences contrary to section 2 and section 8 of the Official Secrets Act 1989, Scotland Yard said.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The Crown Prosecution Service alleges on April 17 Newsome, without lawful authority “made a damaging disclosure of information relating to defence” which was in his possession “by virtue of his position”.

On April 18, the CPS alleges he “had in his possession or under his control, by virtue of his position as such, documents which he failed to take such care of as to prevent the unauthorised disclosure of those documents as a person in his position may reasonably be expected to take”.

The Metropolitan Police said Newsome was initially arrested on Tuesday and detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984.

A warrant of further detention was obtained on Thursday, allowing police to detain him until Saturday.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “We can confirm the arrest of a serving member of the armed forces.

“This matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation, therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

