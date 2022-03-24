Prosecutions launched over Croydon tram crash

Prosecutions have been launched over alleged health and safety failings relating to the Croydon tram crash.

The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said it is prosecuting Transport for London, FirstGroup-owned Tram Operations Limited and driver Alfred Dorris.

Seven passengers died and 51 were injured when a tram derailed in Croydon, south London on November 9 2016.

Seven people were killed in the tram crash (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)

The ORR’s chief inspector of railways Ian Prosser said: “Following a detailed and thorough investigation, we’ve taken the decision to prosecute Transport for London, Tram Operations Limited and driver Alfred Dorris for what we believe to be health and safety failings.

“We’ve made a fair, independent and objective assessment about what happened, and it is now for the court to consider if any health and safety law has been breached.”

The victims of the crash were Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, Robert Huxley, 63, and Philip Logan, 52, all from New Addington, and Donald Collett, 62, and Mark Smith, 35, both from Croydon.

An inquest held last year heard the tram toppled over and spun off the tracks in darkness and heavy rain near the Sandilands stop after hitting a curve at 73kph (45mph).

The speed limit for that stretch of track was 20kph (12mph).

Simon French, chief inspector of the Rail Accident Investigation Branch, said Mr Dorris may have slipped into a period of “microsleep” ahead of the curve.

Mr Dorris was arrested at the scene.

In October 2019, the Crown Prosecution Service said he would not be charged with manslaughter due to a lack of evidence.