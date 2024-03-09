In Pictures: Raising the woof as thousands of dogs descend on Crufts

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of dogs big and small from 220 breeds, along with their hopeful owners, have spent the week in Birmingham in a bid to take home coveted trophies at Crufts 2024.

This year’s show, at the city’s National Exhibition Centre, runs from March 7-10 and has seen furry competitors take part in a wide variety of challenges and presentations.

The event will culminate with the award of the “best in show” trophy on Sunday night, where the top dog in each of the seven breed groups competes.