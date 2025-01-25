Arrest after contractor allegedly ‘shut down’ British Museum IT systems

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former British Museum contract worker has been arrested after allegedly shutting down its IT systems, the London-based institution said.

Part of the museum’s permanent collection was closed on Friday, while temporary exhibitions will remain closed over the weekend following the alleged attack.

The museum said the former member of staff, who had recently been dismissed, had “trespassed” at the venue and was arrested at the scene.

A spokesman said on Saturday: “An IT contractor who was dismissed last week trespassed into the museum and shut down several of our systems. Police attended and he was arrested at the scene.

“We are working hard to get the museum back to being fully operational but with regret our temporary exhibitions have been closed today and will remain so over the weekend – ticket holders have been alerted and refunds offered.”

A Met Police spokesman said officers went to the museum on Thursday after being called at 8.25pm to reports that “a man entered the British Museum and caused damage to the museum’s security and IT systems”.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage, and has since been bailed, the force added.

The incident comes after about 1,500 objects were disclosed as missing or stolen from the museum’s collection in August 2023.

Last year, legal proceedings were launched against the former curator, Dr Peter Higgs, who was dismissed in July 2023 after a more than 30-year career in the department of Greece and Rome.

Hundreds of treasures have since been returned, including from collectors around the world.

Last year, the body had a temporary exhibition where it showcased recovered artefacts including ancient gems.

Following the furore, the director of the museum, Hartwig Fischer, resigned and, after a temporary head was appointed, Nicholas Cullinan, who was previously in charge of the National Portrait Gallery, took on the role.