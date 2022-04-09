Cyclist, 14, killed in collision with car

A 14-year-old cyclist has been killed in a collision with a car in Cumbria.

The crash occurred just after 8pm on Friday on the A595 at Prospect Hill, Waberthwaite.

The boy was riding a mountain bike when he collided with a silver Kia Sorento.

He died at the scene.

No further details about the driver of the car have been released to the media.

Cumbia Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Anyone with any information has been asked to phone 101 quoting incident number 172, or to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via SCIU@cumbria.police.uk.