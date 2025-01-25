Police under investigation after grandmother died following crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman who died along with her dog after a collision with a police car has been named as grandmother Sharron Hall.

A police officer has been informed they will be subject to a criminal investigation and under internal investigation for potential gross misconduct, police watchdogs, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

An initial IOPC investigation of the fatal incident has found mother-of-four Ms Hall, 64, was driving a Suzuki Celerio down Cleator Moor Road in Whitehaven, Cumbria, around 7.50am on Sunday, January 19.

At the same time three officers were responding to an emergency call and travelling in separate vehicles.

She was a special, caring woman who would give her help willingly to anyone who asked for it Family statement

The second police vehicle, a Peugeot 308 estate, collided with Ms Hall’s car.

Ms Hall died in hospital the next day. Her dog was in the car and was also killed.

In a tribute from Ms Hall’s family, they said: “She was a special, caring woman who would give her help willingly to anyone who asked for it.

“She worked at Howgill Family Centre for over 20 years which she loved.

“She was a keen animal lover and you very rarely saw her without her little dog Jack, who also sadly passed away in the collision.

“She had a full and joyful life which was full of love and she will be sorely missed by her family and friends, especially by her four children, Andrew, Samantha, Mark and Tracy. She was an amazing mum, nanna, sister, aunt and friend.”

The IOPC said they were notified by Cumbria Police of the collision shortly after it happened and investigators began gathering evidence.

Initial accounts have been taken from the police officers involved and investigators are reviewing police vehicle dashcam footage along with bodyworn video.

The IOPC said following initial assessments, an officer has been informed they will be subject of a criminal investigation.

They have also been advised they are under investigation for potential gross misconduct.

The officer being informed of these allegations does not necessarily mean any proceedings will follow, the IOPC said, that will depend on the evidence established from the investigation.

IOPC director of engagement Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts are with Ms Hall’s family and friends, and to all those affected by this tragic incident.

“We have been in contact with her family to explain our role, offer advice and support, and to outline the next steps of our independent investigation.

“There is a mandatory requirement for forces to refer to us incidents like this, which result in death or serious injury, and our investigation will thoroughly examine the circumstances of the police involvement.”

Cumbria Police said: “It would not be appropriate to offer further comment as the matter is the subject of investigation by the IOPC.”