Andrea Bocelli to perform at naming ceremony for Cunard’s new ship

Italian tenor Andrew Bocelli will perform at a naming ceremony for Cunard’s new ship Queen Anne.

The singer will top the bill at the event in Liverpool, considered Cunard’s spiritual home, on June 3.

He said: “It’s an honour to be performing in Liverpool for the official naming ceremony of Queen Anne.

“This event promises to be a beautiful celebration of artistry and craftsmanship, which perfectly captures the spirit and elegance of Cunard’s new ship.

“To be taking part in such a historic occasion, in a city rich in cultural heritage, truly brings me great joy.”

The liner, which can carry 3,000 guests, will sail into the city on the morning of June 3 with a traditional naming ceremony – where a Champagne bottle is smashed against the ship – due to take place from 4pm, hosted by Busted star Matt Willis and his TV presenter wife Emma Willis.

After the performance from Bocelli, celebrations will continue with Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, and DJ Lauren Lo Sung before a funk and soul set from Craig Charles.

The 113,000-tonne vessel will leave the city to a backdrop of fireworks.

President of Cunard Katie McAlister said: “Liverpool is known the world over as Cunard’s spiritual home, and we are thrilled to announce Maestro Bocelli as part of our incredible line-up of talented artists and performers for this special event.

“This celebration is a tribute to our rich history and a testament to the enduring bond between Cunard and the city of Liverpool. We look forward to honouring this legacy with a celebration of unforgettable performances that reflect the spirit and vibrancy of both our company and this magnificent city.”

Organisers are expecting thousands to turn out to see the naming ceremony for the 249th Cunard vessel.

The shipping line first opened an office in Liverpool in 1839 and then opened its headquarters, one of the buildings now known as the Three Graces, on the city’s Pier Head in 1916.