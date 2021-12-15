Currys sees slower sales in run-up to Christmas

The retailer said sales in the UK and Ireland fell 4% to £2.5 billion for the six months to the end of October compared with last year.

Simon Neville
Wednesday 15 December 2021 07:46
Currys has revealed a slight fall in sales (Currys/PA)
Currys has revealed a slight fall in sales (Currys/PA)

Currys has warned there has been a slowdown in sales at its stores in the run-up to Christmas.

Bosses added that the emergence of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus has left the future looking uncertain amid further restrictions.

The comments came as the company revealed that sales in the UK and Ireland fell 4% to £2.5 billion for the six months to the end of October compared with the same period a year ago.

However, underlying profits in the UK and Ireland rose from £25 million to £33 million following cost-cutting across the business.

Our market has been softer over recent weeks, and we may face into further headwinds from Omicron and associated restrictions, but the stronger business we’ve built can ride out both the industry-wide disruption to supply chains and bumpy demand

Alex Baldock, Currys

Recommended

Chief executive Alex Baldock said: “Our market has been softer over recent weeks, and we may face into further headwinds from Omicron and associated restrictions, but the stronger business we’ve built can ride out both the industry-wide disruption to supply chains and bumpy demand.”

At a group level, including its international businesses in Greece and the Nordic region, sales were down 2% to £4.8 billion, with pre-tax profits up 6.7% to £48 million.

Despite concerns over the future, the company said it would spend £75 million buying up shares from January and would also pay out a 1p-a-share dividend to shareholders.

Electricals proved particularly popular for customers, with sales still 21% ahead of pre-pandemic levels, although they fell 1% in the past six months compared with a year earlier as pent-up demand cooled.

Omnichannel sales were also strong, with customers opting to shop online before completing purchases in stores, with more than 60% of UK customers shopping that way.

But pressure has come from supply chains, with Currys saying it has seen challenging conditions.

Recommended

Mr Baldock said: “Since the start of the Covid pandemic in early 2020 there has been a shortage of high-demand tech products or products where manufacturing has been limited due to pandemic restrictions.

“In the last few months, these problems have been exacerbated by well-documented issues such as oceanic freight inflation, a shortage of HGV drivers, 7.5 tonne van drivers and warehouse operatives as well as Brexit-related teething problems with getting stock into our Irish business.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in