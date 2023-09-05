Jump to content

Young girl dies after going missing at Co Cork beach

Her body was recovered from the water at Fountainstown Beach, near Crosshaven following a search.

Rebecca Black
Tuesday 05 September 2023 20:56
A young girl has died after going missing at a beach in Co Cork.

The alarm was raised at Fountainstown Beach, near Crosshaven around 4.40pm on Tuesday and a major search by the emergency services was launched.

Irish police said the body of a female child was recovered from the water at around 7.45pm, and she was pronounced deceased.

Gardai as well as Coast Guard, RNLI, Fire Services, Customs, Mallow River Rescue were involved in the search effort.

A post-mortem is set to take place, and the Coroner has been notified.

