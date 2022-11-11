Jump to content

Burglar who grabbed house keys through cat flap jailed for three years

Daniel Meade, 43, of Upper Rainham Road, Havering, used the keys to unlock the back door of an address in Dagenham.

Luke O'Reilly
Friday 11 November 2022 15:47
Daniel Meade, 43, of Upper Rainham Road, Havering, has been jailed for three years (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Daniel Meade, 43, of Upper Rainham Road, Havering, has been jailed for three years (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A burglar who grabbed house keys through a cat flap has been jailed for three years.

Daniel Meade, 43, of Upper Rainham Road, Havering, used the keys to unlock the back door of an address in Dagenham at around 5.30pm on August 27 of this year, the Metropolitan Police said.

Meade approached the back door after slipping down a side path and climbing through a bush.

After entering the home he stole a number of items including perfume, toy figurines and a handbag before making his escape.

However, police were called to the scene and swiftly located and arrested him.

He was taken into custody and jailed at Snaresbrook Crown Court on October 27 after pleading guilty to burglary. He was also fined £228.

This was a very frightening ordeal for the victim who was not at home but was able to see him via CCTV

Pc Adam Sparrow, Metropolitan Police

Pc Adam Sparrow, East Area Command Unit, said it was a “frightening ordeal” for the victim.

“This was a very frightening ordeal for the victim who was not at home but was able to see him via CCTV,” he said.

“She called us and we were quickly on scene to arrest him. Meade has a long history of offending, including burglary offences.

“Many burglaries are opportunistic, as is the case here.

“I would advise Londoners to keep storage of their personal items well out of sight and reach of any thieves, as well as investing in deterrents such as lighting and CCTV – the availability of which left Meade with no choice but to plead guilty here.”

