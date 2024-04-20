Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Murder probe launched after man, 23, stabbed to death in Dagenham

Officers believe they know the identity of the dead man, and inquiries are ongoing to inform his family.

Luke O'Reilly
Saturday 20 April 2024 15:30
Police were called to an address in Rothwell Gardens, Dagenham, early on Saturday morning (PA)
Police were called to an address in Rothwell Gardens, Dagenham, early on Saturday morning (PA) (PA Archive)

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Dagenham, East London.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 1.30am on Saturday to an address in Rothwell Gardens where a man had suffered stab injuries.

Their initial investigations led them to find a second man suffering critical stab injuries nearby in Flamstead Road.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the second man, aged 23, died at the scene.

Officers believe they know the identity of the dead man, and inquiries are ongoing to inform his family.

The other man, who suffered non life-threatening injuries, has been discharged from hospital.

He has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call police on 101, ref 621/20APR.

