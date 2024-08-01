Man in his 70s killed in fire named after boy, 17, charged with murder

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A 76-year-old man who was killed in a fire in east London has been named after a 17-year-old boy was charged with murder.

Robert Price died following a fire at a house in Oval Road North, Dagenham, at around 5.40pm on July 27.

After firefighters forced entry to a property, Mr Price’s body was found and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

Robert Price. (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A post-mortem examination held on Monday gave the cause of death as inhalation of fire fumes and burns, the force added.

Mr Price’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. They have asked for privacy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is being treated as suspicious.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life on Tuesday.

He appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Another male, who was arrested in connection with the investigation, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to get in touch by contacting officers on 101 or messaging @MetCC on X, formerly Twitter, and quoting CAD5619/27Jul.