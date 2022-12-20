Jump to content

Woman charged with murder of two boys, aged 2 and 5

Kara Alexander, of Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Margaret Davis
Tuesday 20 December 2022 09:27
Kara Alexander has been charged with the murders of two young boys in east London (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

A 44-year-old woman has been charged with the murders of two young boys who were found dead at a home in east London.

Kara Alexander, of Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday accused of killing the children, who were aged two and five.

The boys were found dead at a property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, on Friday.

Post-mortem examinations and formal identifications will be arranged in due course, the Metropolitan Police said.

