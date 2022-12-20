Woman charged with murder of two boys, aged 2 and 5

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A 44-year-old woman has been charged with the murders of two young boys who were found dead at a home in east London.

Kara Alexander, of Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday accused of killing the children, who were aged two and five.

The boys were found dead at a property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, on Friday.

Post-mortem examinations and formal identifications will be arranged in due course, the Metropolitan Police said.