Dail expected to return to normality after speaking rights row resolved

Normal parliamentary business is expected to resume on Wednesday after a row over speaking time for government-affiliated independents appeared to be resolved.

The speaker of the Dail parliament, Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy, said that independents who had been involved in government formation talks should not be given opposition speaking time.

The opposition disrupted the nomination of Micheal Martin as Taoiseach in the Dail parliament two weeks ago in protest against the move.

It was agreed that the appointment of the Taoiseach and ministers would continue while a resolution was sought.

In the two weeks since then, efforts by Government and opposition TDs to find a compromise failed.

Of the nine independents involved in government formation talks with the Fianna Fail-Fine Gael Government – seven from the Regional Independent Group and two Kerry brothers Michael and Danny Healy-Rae – five are ministers of state.

Four other independents – Mr Lowry, Gillian Toole, Barry Heneghan and Danny Healy-Rae – wanted to be part of a technical group, which would give them Dail speaking slots during opposition time.

On Monday night, Ms Murphy weighed in on the row, deciding that statements from Mr Lowry and Mr Healy-Rae were “extremely difficult to reconcile with a reasonable interpretation in plain English of the term ‘in opposition'”.

The Government said it accepted Ms Murphy’s recommendation, while Chief Whip Mary Butler said the Dail could now resume and “begin addressing issues that the country wants their public representatives to be debating, namely the aftermath of Storm Eowyn”.

Mr Lowry, who led the Regional Independents in government formation talks and who Ms Murphy credited as suggesting her for the role of Ceann Comhairle, said he was “not surprised” by her decision.

But he called for reform of the rules to allow for independent TDs who are supportive of the Government.

The opposition welcomed the Government’s agreement as a victory for democracy, and Labour TD Alan Kelly stated that “the show is over”.

“Any talks about there being some other scenario that will emanate after this, given the Ceann Comhairle’s decision, is not going to happen,” he said.

“Dail reform, of course we’re all into Dail reform. The reality is, given the definitive nature of this decision, there is no means and no way that Michael Lowry or any of the rest of them can have any of the speaking times that they were looking for.”

Cabinet is to meet on Wednesday morning as 25,000 people remain without power and less than 300 are still without water following Storm Eowyn a week and a half ago, and as US President Donald Trump threatens the EU with tariffs.