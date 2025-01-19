Fianna Fail members vote to ratify programme for government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fianna Fail members have voted overwhelmingly to ratify the draft programme for government for Ireland’s new ruling coalition.

The party faithful resoundingly endorsed – by 812 votes to 62 – the governance plan that was recommended by Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin.

The vote at Sunday’s ard fheis party conference in Dublin was a prerequisite ahead of a sitting of the Dail parliament on Wednesday when the new coalition comprising Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and several independent TDs will be officially appointed.

Fine Gael members must also ratify the draft programme for government prior to Wednesday’s formalities. The outcome of that party’s vote is expected on Monday afternoon.

After weeks of negotiations following November’s general election, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael put together a workable Dail majority with the backing of the Regional Independents grouping of TDs and two independent TDs from Co Kerry, brothers Michael and Danny Healy-Rae.

While Fianna Fail organised the one-off conference to rubber-stamp the programme for government, Fine Gael is holding five regional meetings, the last two of which will take place in Meath and Cork on Sunday afternoon.

The 162-page programme for government, published during the week, includes smaller class sizes, reduced childcare costs and more gardai among its priorities.

Mr Martin is set to replace Fine Gael leader Simon Harris as taoiseach when the Dail meets on Wednesday.

He will hold the premier’s office for three years before it reverts to Mr Harris for the final two years of the mandate.

Mr Martin’s longer turn in the rotating taoiseach arrangement is reflective of the fact Fianna Fail emerged from the election with 10 more seats than Fine Gael (48 to 38).

The Fianna Fail leader described the 93% endorsement of the party membership as “emphatic”.

He said the new coalition’s key priorities would include addressing Ireland’s chronic housing shortages, improving access to disability services and driving economic growth in the context of ongoing international uncertainty.

“Across the length and breadth of the country there’s very strong commitment on behalf of party members to get into government and to start delivering on the mandate we received from the Irish people, and we’re going to do that day in and day out,” Mr Martin said.

“And I can assure you, we will spare no effort in working selflessly on behalf of the people of Ireland to deliver this programme for government, to make things better for people and to improve the quality of life as we navigate very turbulent global waters, and that is our commitment and that is our challenge.”

The ratification process took place amid a row over the prospect of some of the independent TDs who support the new government being allowed to take speaking time usually allocated to opposition parties and groups.

Ceann Comhairle (speaker) Verona Murphy wrote to TDs on Friday clarifying that standing orders in the Dail parliament allow for the members of the Regional Independents group who are not government ministers or ministers of state to be part of a technical group on the opposition benches.

A recognised group has more speaking rights within the Dail chamber than an unaffiliated backbencher, such as the entitlement to ask questions to the taoiseach during Leaders’ Questions.

Opposition parties have criticised the bid to form the new technical group, claiming it would see opposition speaking time swallowed up by supporters of the coalition.

Both Sinn Fein and Labour have described the prospect of TDs who negotiated the programme for government availing of opposition speaking rights as a “farce”.

Ms Murphy has asked TDs who do not agree with the advice she has received to make submissions outlining a proposed alternative process.

Asked about the controversy, Mr Martin claimed the public were not “excited” about the issue.

“They’re clearly TDs that are supporting the government, which has happened in the past by the way,” he said of the group.

“It’s not for me to adjudicate on that. That’s a matter for the Dail itself. I’m a member of government, and I’ll assess the situation and form my own opinion in terms of the legal precedents that apparently may be there.

“I’m just saying that the public aren’t as excited about an issue like that. The public are interested in the fundamentals that are facing us in terms of critical challenges facing this country.”