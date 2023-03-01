Jump to content

What the papers say – March 1

Politics dominates Wednesday’s front pages.

PA Reporter
Wednesday 01 March 2023 05:08
What the papers say – March 1 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – March 1 (Peter Byrne/PA)
The papers are led by the Prime Minister’s attempts to sell his Brexit deal.

The Times, The Independent and the Daily Express all carry Rishi Sunak’s comments to Tory holdouts that the deal is the best offer they will get.

The i says the PM is prepared to push his plan through even without the support of unionist and hardline Brexiteer critics.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail and Metro report police fear the missing baby of an aristocrat and her partner has come to harm, after the pair were caught following 53 days on the run.

The Telegraph leads with a leaked trove of more than 100,000 WhatsApp messages from Government figures amid the height of the pandemic.

The Guardian says MPs have warned the NHS’ £14 billion recovery plan is already off-track.

The Daily Mirror carries a heart-warming story of a double hand transplant recipient.

The Financial Times reports Jaguar owner Tata Motors has requested more than £500 million of Government aid to build a new battery factory in Britain.

And the Daily Star says food shortages have forced market traders to quadruple their vegetable prices.

