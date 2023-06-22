What the papers say – June 22

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain’s economic crisis and the missing Titan submersible were at the front of the agenda in Britain’s major newspapers on Thursday.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mirror say a deep sea rescue robot is the last chance of finding the five people onboard the missing Titan submersible.

The Sun holds out hope as it reports the Victor 6000 and a crane has been deployed to retrieve the submersible.

Metro takes a different look at the situation, saying time has run out for the five people inside the submersible.

And, the Daily Star says there is just hours left for the five people missing on the submersible.

Under a picture of ongoing search efforts for the missing submersible, the Daily Mail reports senior Tory MPs have turned on the Bank of England over the rates crisis.

Meanwhile, The Times says triggering a recession could slow inflation rates.

The i continues to report on Britain’s mortgage crisis, saying a new rate rise is causing recession fears.

The Financial Times reports the Bank of England is under pressure to increase interest rates due to stubborn inflation.

The Guardian looks overseas, revealing security guards at a farm in Kenya that supplies the majority of pineapples to Britain have been accused of assaulting and killing people suspected of trespassing on their land.

And The Daily Telegraph says the NHS will offer lung cancer checks for ex-smokers to boost cancer survival rates.