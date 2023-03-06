What the papers say – March 6

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Monday’s newspapers are dominated by Government plans to unveil new legislation on asylum seeker claims

The Guardian, the Daily Express, the Daily Mail, The Times and The Independent all cover the long-promised legislation which could be published as soon as Tuesday that would make asylum claims inadmissible from those who travel to the UK on small boats.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail says “desperate patients” are extracting their own teeth as the wait list to see a NHS dentist grows to 11 million.

In the Daily Telegraph‘s latest WhatsApp leaks, it claims Matt Hancock rejected advice from England’s chief medical officer to replace the 14-day Covid quarantine with five days of testing because it would “imply we’ve been getting it wrong”.

Jeremy Hunt and ⁦Rishi Sunak are heading for a new “tax clash” with Tory backbenches over the budget, the i writes.

China is planning an economic expansion of around 5%, according to the Financial Times.

Metro carries the “biggest conservation win ever” as the world unites to agree on a deal to save the oceans.

And the Daily Star says Britain will be as cold as the Arctic this week.