What the papers say – April 11

The latest NHS strikes dominate Tuesday’s newspaper front pages with the majority of titles focusing on the impact.

Junior doctors are beginning a four-day strike and many of the headlines concentrate on how long the disruption will last and warnings to patients.

The Guardian has a bleak prognosis, saying the doctors could continue striking until the next general election without a “credible offer” to increase wages.

The Times’ diagnosis is slightly healthier, even though it predicts a “month of disruption” with health leaders urging people to avoid “risky behaviour”.

“Thousands more patients” will miss treatment than expected, according the the i, which says up to 350,000 operations and appointments will be cancelled.

There is a similar theme in Metro which asks simply: “Is there a doctor in the house?”

The Daily Mirror focuses on what the doctors are fighting for as it reports on the “poor pay” of junior medics.

There is a warning from the Daily Express which urges people not to get ill during what it labels a “catastrophic” walkout.

And The Independent digital front page focuses on what it calls “the real cost of the strike”, with a list of delayed and cancelled treatments for a leaked NHS report.

The strike also makes the front of The Daily Telegraph, but it leads on the visit of US President Joe Biden to Northern Ireland, saying he will push for all sides to unite and break the powersharing deadlock at Stormont.

The Sun looks elsewhere for its front page, reporting on an ITV documentary which it says reveals the Queen wanted both William and Harry to see military service in Afghanistan.

Migrants dominate the front of the Daily Mail, which says 19 “terror suspects” have arrived in Britain by crossing the Channel.

The Financial Times focuses on the success of company flotations after a change of rules for Chinese listings.

And the Daily Star looks at drugs labs on lengthy space missions to save the lives of astronauts.