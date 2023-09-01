What the papers say – September 1

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Safety fears for schools across the nation dominates the front pages on Friday.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, and i all lead with a warning to parents that thousands of children may need to be home-schooled as thousands of pupils could be turned away this term over building collapse fears.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express has asked why it has taken so long to shutter unsafe buildings when schools have been aware of the dangerous problems for more than five years.

This week NHS waiting lists have dominated headlines, with the Daily Mail now dubbing junior doctors and consultants “callous” as they prepare for their first co-ordinated strike, which is set to last four days and will undoubtedly cause more issues for those affected.

The Daily Mirror has focused on the march to protest the shuttering of railway ticketing booths, telling readers there are only hours left to protect the elderly, disabled, and other vulnerable passengers from being cut off from in-person services as offices look set to close across Britain.

In The Sun, marine Ben McBean has told the Duke of Sussex he is “wrong” in his latest criticisms.

The Financial Times runs with a story on Adani after the mining titan saw more than 4 billion dollars (£3.16 billion) wiped from its value as politicians demand answers and action over the company’s murky hidden investors.

Metro reports a British fighter killed in Ukraine has been hailed a hero by his brother.

And, according to the Daily Star, people named David, Andrew, Sarah and a few other common names are “Britain’s moaners”.