What the papers say – October 7

A “return to the dark ages” with constant power cuts is the main story as the working week concludes.

National Grid has warned UK homes face three-hour rolling blackouts this winter, according to the Daily Express, The Independent, The Daily Telegraph and i.

The Times reports the Prime Minister has ruled out launching an energy-saving public information campaign.

Metro says Britons face a “winter of disconnect”, while charities tell the grid operator in The Guardian that rolling power cuts could endanger thousands of people who use life-saving machines at home.

Households are being offered £10 pound per day to cut their electric use at peak times, reports the Daily Mail, with the Daily Star covering the same story under the headline “wash your grundies at midnight”.

The Daily Mirror carries a black-and-white photograph of drinkers by candlelight in a Newcastle pub in 1970, as the paper casts the upcoming winter as a “return to the dark ages”.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England says its intervention in the UK debt market last week prevented a £50 billion fire sale that would have taken the UK to the edge of financial crisis, reports the Financial Times.

And The Sun says the next series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has recruited Seann Walsh, four years after the comedian became embroiled in scandal when he was pictured kissing his married Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones.