What the papers say – September 21

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cutting “unacceptable costs” for households by delaying net zero targets again leads the nation’s news agenda on Thursday.

The story features in The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express and The Times who covered Mr Sunak’s announcement that he will relax rules on petrol cars and gas boilers.

The Daily Mail relays Mr Sunak’s “vow” to spare families of the “ruinous cost of net zero”, while the i calls it an “election gamble” and the Independent says “Tories are at war” over the Prime Minister’s “betrayal” of his net zero pledge.

The Sun claims a campaign victory with the Prime Minister’s delay on net zero targets, saying Mr Sunak has given the public “a brake”.

The Guardian says Mr Sunak’s net zero U-turn is a “green bonfire” as he attempts to close the poll gap on Labour before the general election.

The Financial Times looks into the business backlash on Mr Sunak’s net zero U-turn.

Meanwhile, the Mirror reports on nuclear test veterans who are launching a “last-ditch” court battle to end a 70-year “MoD cover up”.

The Metro runs with a story on James Bulger’s killer Jon Venables who has been granted a chance at parole, with the victim’s mother claiming he “is likely to kill another child”.

And the Daily Star says “boffins in Japan with nothing better to do” have found that froth on beer makes it taste better.