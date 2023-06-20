Jump to content

What the papers say – June 21

The search for a missing submersible and the mortgage crisis dominate the front pages of Wednesday’s papers.

PA Reporter
Wednesday 21 June 2023 00:26
The search for a missing submersible with five people on board and the mortgage “time bomb” feature heavily across the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Daily Express and the Mirror share the same headline, saying they are praying for a miracle in the search for the submersible, which is missing in the Atlantic Ocean after a trip to visit the wreck of the Titanic.

The Daily Mail says there is 24 hours to save the five people on board, while the Metro shared the last photo taken of the submersible before it went missing.

The Times reports there were previous safety worries about the missing vessel.

The Sun spoke to a man who said he was booked to go on the missing submersible.

And, the Daily Star says the submersible is controlled by a £42 Amazon controller.

The i and the Financial Times focus on Britain’s mortgage crisis, with the Government ruling out financial aid to homeowners.

The Guardian follows the same direction, saying Tories are split over whether to give financial aid to homeowners in hopes to defuse the “mortgage time bomb”

The Daily Telegraph relay a message from the former chief medical officer Dame Sally Davies who said pandemic lockdowns damaged a generation.

