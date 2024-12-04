What the papers say – December 4

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A variety of stories jostle for attention on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Times focuses on a report from the National Audit Office on the shortage of prison places and says changes to sentencing will end short custodial terms with more criminals under house arrest and wearing electronic tags.

The Daily Mirror says passengers will be put back at the heart of the UK’s railways as part of Government plans to renationalise the industry.

Labour’s plans also come under scrutiny in The Independent, which says Chancellor Rachel Reeves has refused to rule out more tax rises.

The Daily Express crosses the floor of the Commons as it reports on Conservatives “forcing” a vote on the Government’s inheritance tax plan with shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins calling on Labour to “back our farmers”.

An increase in working from home across government departments is the lead in The Daily Telegraph.

Away from Westminster, The Sun looks at the latest allegations facing MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace.

The Daily Mail reports detectives have interviewed former nurse Lucy Letby in prison over unexpected deaths of infants.

A smiling picture of the Princess of Wales dominates the front of the Metro as she joined the welcome for the Emir of Qatar.

Further afield, The Guardian and Financial Times concentrate on the growing turmoil in South Korea.

And the Daily Star highlights the woes of a man who received a Bounty in each of his first three advent calendar windows.