What the papers say – December 24
Here are the lead stories making Tuesday’s newspapers.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The King’s Christmas message and the British economy feature among the headlines for the daily newspapers on Christmas Eve.
The Sun, the Daily Express, and the Daily Mail lead on Charles’ message to the public this holiday season.
The i and Financial Times both report on a grim stocking stuffer for Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachael Reeves: Britain’s faltering economy.
The Daily Mirror splashes on calls for an extra bank holiday to honour the fallen.
According to The Times, thousands of soldiers, sailors, and air fleet personnel are unfit for active duty if the need arises.
The Daily Telegraph writes that the Royal Mail has been caught “lying” about deliveries to hit targets for bonus payouts.
The Daily Star reports that Santa is bringing an internet connectivity disaster to many this Christmas.