What the papers say – November 4

The conflict in Israel, the Armistice Day protests and behind-the-scenes secrets of Number 10 are some of the many stories making headlines this Saturday.

The Daily Mail has run with its first exclusive from Nadine Dorries’ tell-all book on Downing St.

The BBC’s financial woes take centre stage for the Daily Telegraph, as the national broadcaster faces a huge pension bill for top stars and executives.

The front page of The Times tells of chief rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis and his thoughts on the Armistice Day marches.

The Daily Express says the Prime Minister has dubbed the protests “an affront to British values”.

The Guardian has its eyes set on Israel, as the at-war nation rules out the possibility of a ceasefire until the hostages seized by Hamas are freed.

The i weekend leads with a story on an election boost for the Labour party.

The Daily Mirror has highlighted the Court of Appeal’s decision to cut the sentence of Zara Aleena’s murderer from 35 to 33 years.

The Financial Times Weekend tells of a “cooling economy” for the US market.

The Sun focuses on Love Island’s Bella and her romance with a Manchester City football star.

And the Daily Star says millions of people suffer from “hair rage”.