What the papers say – September 5

Gillian Keegan dominates Tuesday’s front pages after she was caught on camera complaining about her lack of thanks for doing a “good job” as school buildings remain shuttered across the nation amid the concrete crisis.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror have all run with Ms Keegan as thousands of students are forced back into pandemic-style home-schooling amid fears about the stability of school buildings built with a potentially volatile form of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete.

The story also features on the front of The Independent.

Meanwhile, The Guardian and the Financial Times focus on how it will impact Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, pointing out that the crumbling schools crisis has put the PM on the back foot as two by-elections loom.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports on a “miracle” weight loss jab that will save lives and the NHS £6.5 billion.

The i leads with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet reshuffle.

And The Sun focuses on the rogue football fan who allegedly headbutted football pundit Roy Keane.