What the papers say – January 8

The Prime Minister’s message to the victims of the post office scandal and pleas to tackle knife crime feature among the top stories in the UK on Monday.

Rishi Sunak has “raised hopes” that all the post office scandal victims will be exonerated after he said they “will get justice”, according to the Daily Mail and the Metro.

The Daily Mirror leads with star actor Idris Elba’s plea to tackle youth knife crime, while The Independent features images of four women and asks, “How many women like these must die before we tackle knife crime?”.

The Times says two million more people will claim disability benefits by the end of the decade due to mental health issues which could push its cost up by 50%.

The Daily Telegraph reports London Mayor Sadiq Khan has “bowed to rail unions” by offering a pay deal to avoid London Underground strikes.

The Guardian runs with comment from a top Tory MP who predicts their party will face an “obliteration” in the general election.

Government ministers have been accused of a “slow response” on drainage and flood defence as they are urged to “act” as the flood risk continues for thousands of people, the i reports.

The Daily Express leads with its campaign about reforming assisted dying laws, with Esther Rantzen asking readers to help “patients like me”.

The Sun says the BBC “won’t step in” despite a string of concerns with Strictly Come Dancing dancer Giovanni Pernice.

The Financial Times reports on investigators looking into Boeing’s safety after a “mid-air crisis”.

The Daily Star focuses on the weather with a “big freeze” to hit the UK.