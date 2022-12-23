What the papers say – December 23

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Downing St’s response to Scotland’s controversial new gender recognition laws leads a variety of Friday’s papers.

The Guardian and Daily Mail report No 10 said it may block the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, which removes the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria to obtain a gender recognition certificate.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph says a man who murdered multiple children was able to commit his crimes after being classed as a “medium risk” offender.

The i leads with more mass strikes coming in January.

People with a cough or cold have been urged to stay away from their grandparents over Christmas, according to The Times.

The Independent says millions of Britons face “unprecedented” travel disruption amid strikes by Border Force and National Highways workers.

Despite this, Britons are “determined” to have a Merry Christmas, according to the Daily Express.

The Daily Mirror reports royal security chiefs have ordered a review of the King’s safety ahead of possible Christmas protests.

The Financial Times leads with Britain joining international criticism of US President Joe Biden’s package of green subsidies over “protectionist” concerns.

The Sun says Strictly champion Jowita Przystal and pro Giovanni Pernice are dating.

And the Daily Star says pub groups are urging people to avoid abstaining from drinking in the new year in order to help pubs struggling with cost of living.