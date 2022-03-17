What the papers say – March 17

Ukraine moves off some of the front pages due to a Briton’s long-awaited return to the UK from Iran.

PA Reporter
Thursday 17 March 2022 06:55
What the papers say – March 17 (PA)
What the papers say – March 17 (PA)
(PA Archive)

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s freedom following six years of “hell” in a Tehran prison dominates many of the papers, while there are also updates from the war in eastern Europe.

The Daily Telegraph says Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s seven-year-old daughter has been told “Mummy really is coming home”, in a front page echoed by the Daily Mail which refers to the imprisonment as “hell”.

The Daily Express carries a photograph of the smiling Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe aboard the aircraft which brought her back to the UK, as do The Guardian and the Daily Mirror while Metro celebrates being able to publish “some good news”.

Recommended

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and fellow freed detainee Anoosheh Ashoori are now able to resume their lives, reports The Independent.

Russian forces have bombed a threatre being used to shelter up to 1,200 children in the Ukraine city of Mariupol, according to the i.

The Financial Times reports Moscow and Kyiv have explored a “neutrality plan” as part of peace talks.

Recommended

And the Daily Star says £1.6 million has been raised to put Russian President Vladimir Putin on a rocket to space.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in