What the papers say – March 22

Boris Johnson’s defence dossier dominates the front pages ahead of his appearance in front of the Commons Privileges Committee over the “partygate” affair.

The Guardian says the ex-PM faces a fight for his political survival – one the Daily Mail says a “bullish” Mr Johnson is ready for.

That sentiment is echoed in the Daily Express.

And the i says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be dragged into the inquiry on what it calls “D-Day for Johnson”.

Concentrating on the 52 pages of defence evidence released on Tuesday, the Daily Mirror lists what it calls “Boris’ Partygate excuses”, with The Independent describing it as a “pyramid of piffle”.

The Daily Star labels Mr Johnson “Pinocchio”, while Metro says he argues MPs were misled accidentally and any lies were not “proper whoppers”.

The Daily Telegraph crosses the House and focuses on opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer avoiding tax on a pension.

An interview with Ed Sheeran fills The Sun‘s front page, with the singer vowing never to do drugs again after the death of his friend, music mogul Jamal Edwards.

The Times focuses on a report which shows the use of the pill and coil raises the risk of breast cancer, while the Financial Times says falling life expectancy is delaying the increase of the state pension age to 68.