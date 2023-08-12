What the papers say – August 12

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The evacuation of migrants from the Bibby Stockholm barge leads the nation’s Saturday papers.

The Guardian, Daily Mirror and The Telegraph report all 39 of those who arrived on the vessel, docked in Portland Port in Dorset, this week have disembarked as a “precautionary measure” after the discovery of Legionella bacteria in the water supply.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express leads with accusations a doctors’ union is trying to bring down the Government with its waves of strike action.

The Times says universities are refusing to guarantee students accommodation, or offering them rooms in different cities.

The i weekend reports Chinese and Russian hackers gained access to UK Foreign Office emails and private messages in a “major security breach”.

A “trans row” has broken out over access to female-only hospital wards, according to the Daily Mail.

The FT Weekend reports Saudi Arabia is pushing to join the UK, Italy and Japan in an advanced air craft project called the Global Combat Air Programme.

And the Daily Star tackles the “rise of the sarnie psychos”.