What the papers say – January 17
Here are the stories leading Friday’s newspapers.
The death of Elianne Andam, fury over Labour’s response to local reviews into grooming gangs, and the Israel-Gaza ceasefire lead Friday’s news.
The Daily Mirror and Metro both report on the murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam after her killer was convicted of her murder.
The Daily Express leads on the words of grooming victim Fiona Goddard, who says Home Secretary Yvette Cooper’s announcement of a nationwide review is “just not good enough”.
The Daily Mail reports that Labour “faced fury” for announcing “five local reviews” into grooming gangs, instead of a full national inquiry.
The Independent crunches the numbers of the Israel-Gaza conflict.
The Guardian also reports on the ceasefire deal, which will come into effect on Sunday, so long as Hamas agree to all terms.
The Times reports that first-time home buyers will find it easier to get into the property market if plans to relax mortgage rules go ahead.
The Sun calls for convicted murderer Jake Fahri to be returned to prison after apparently breaking his licence – which he received in 2023 when he was released – amid reports by the paper that his rap videos reference the killing and glorify violence.
The i splashes on the British army being “too small” to play a major peacekeeping role in Ukraine.
The Financial Times reports that BP has cut more than 5% of its workforce as its boss struggles to cut costs to revive lagging share prices.
And, lastly, the Daily Star reports that Donald Trump reckons the Village People will save the world.