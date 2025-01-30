What the papers say – January 30
Here are the stories making headlines this Thursday.
A large number of papers focus on Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ “plan for rapid growth”, laid out to the public in her speech on Wednesday.
The Daily Mirror, Metro and the i all report on Ms Reeves’ big plans to boost the economy.
The Daily Mail, The Guardian, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph all splash on Ms Reeves’ Heathrow plans, which have already hit turbulence.
The Times leads on assisted dying legislation, with the High Court safeguard looking to be dropped amid concerns for Britain’s struggling court system.
The Sun splashes on former Manchester United footballer Nicky Butt and his 50th birthday party, with a police investigation launched after a security guard was allegedly assaulted.
The Daily Express reports on the results of a poll that indicates Britons do not trust the Prime Minister to carry on with Brexit.
And, lastly, the Daily Star leads on a backflip of opinion by Britain’s new ambassador to the United States on Donald Trump.