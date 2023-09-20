Jump to content

What the papers say – September 20

A range of stories feature across Wednesday’s front pages.

PA Reporter
Wednesday 20 September 2023 01:55
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)
(PA Archive)

Reports that the Prime Minister is set to water down some of the Government’s net zero pledges lead the nation’s papers on Wednesday.

The story is carried by The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Express, with the PM expected to announce this week the pulling back on some of the Government’s green targets to make sure they are “proportionate”. The shifting targets could include delaying the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

Senior Tories have said any watering down of the net zero pledges would be the “greatest mistake” of Mr Sunak’s premiership, according to The Guardian.

Metro continues to cover the fallout from the allegations against Russell Brand, with the paper reporting a host of broadcasters and streaming sites have taken steps to distance themselves from the comedian.

Elsewhere, The Independent says France and Germany are pushing for the UK to re-join the EU under an “associate membership”, with the i reporting Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has already ruled out taking up the offer if he wins the election.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Star both lead with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan claiming children prefer being taught in temporary buildings rather than classrooms.

And The Sun dedicates its front page to coverage of the publication’s Who Cares Wins awards.

