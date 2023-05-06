What the papers say – May 6

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

On Saturday, the day of the King’s coronation, there was only going to be one story that dominated the front pages across Britain.

The Daily Express labels the King’s coronation the “Day of destiny”.

The Daily Telegraph show an image of Charles with the words “I come not to be served but to serve”.

While the Daily Star focuses on the smaller things featuring at the coronation, like the Irish wolfhound Seamus who will star in the coronation parade.

The Sun uses a picture of the King and Queen’s crowns titling the front page, “His and Hers”.

The Daily Mirror shows a stand alone image of the King’s crown, saying Charles will “bear the weight of history”.

The i Weekend says Charles is in a battle to secure the future of the monarchy.

The Times and the Daily Mail labels the coronation the “King’s day of destiny”.

Local election results take the front of the The Guardian which labels the local elections a “crushing result for Tories”.

FT Weekend focuses on the local elections which also highlights the “crushing losses” to the Tories.