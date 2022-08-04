What the papers say – August 4
The front pages focus on a hosepipe ban and sporting stars’ demands for greater opportunities for young people.
The opportunity to “grass up” a neighbour beckons readers from some of the national mastheads.
The Daily Express carries warnings from experts over the worsening cost-of-living crisis with fears “rampant” inflation could hit 15% next year.
The Times reports householders in parts of England will see hosepipe bans come into force as months of dry conditions push the country towards drought, with the Daily Star and Metro saying the ban encourages people to “grass up” their neighbours.
The Daily Telegraph, however, reports a water plant which could have prevented the ban has been “secretly mothballed”.
The Independent has obtained an email it says raises questions about why Liz Truss “did not declare thousands of pounds spent on schmoozing” Conservative MPs ahead of her leadership run.
Star swimmer Adam Peaty delivers a “Tory blast” on the front of the Daily Mirror as he calls for greater funding of sports to “end betrayal of our kids”.
The i says the entire Lionesses squad have written to would-be PMs Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak asking for equal football opportunities for girls at school.
An investigation by The Guardian shows a “far-right ecosystem” is targeting children in an attempt to radicalise them online.
It is the “end of an era” as Japanese firm Soft Bank takes steps to reduce its stake in Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba, according to the Financial Times.
The Daily Mail makes room for Attorney General Suella Braverman to “launch a fightback against woke ‘witch trials'” by the diversity industry.
And Rebekah Vardy tells The Sun that her Leicester ace husband Jamie received death threats during the so-called “Wagatha Christie” trial.
