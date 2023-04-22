In Pictures: The many faces of Barry Humphries

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australian entertainer Barry Humphries enjoyed a seven-decade career on stage and screen, delighting generations with satirical characters including Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson.

Humphries became a staple of the British comedy circuit after moving from Australia to London in 1959 and appearing in West End shows such as Maggie May and Oliver!

Originally a drab Melbourne housewife satirising Australian suburbia, Dame Edna evolved into an increasingly boisterous and eccentric character, with “wisteria hue” hair and cat-eye glasses.

Humphries was a mainstay of royal performances and was made a CBE by Queen Elizabeth II in 2007.

In March 2012, Humphries announced his retirement from live entertainment, saying he was “beginning to feel a bit senior”, but promised an extensive farewell tour, which was later extended.