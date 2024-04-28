Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What the papers say – April 28

A variety of stories lead the nation’s papers on Sunday.

PA Reporter
Sunday 28 April 2024 05:57
A collection of British newspapers
A collection of British newspapers (PA Archive)

The defection of Tory MP Dr Dan Poulter to Labour features among a variety of stories on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

The Observer says Dr Poulter left the Conservatives because they have become a “nationalist party of the right”.

The Sunday Telegraph leads with the Tory rebels who are on a “warpath” after Dr Poulter’s defection.

Elsewhere, The Sunday Times leads with warnings from Tory whips who said they would scrap pre-election tax cuts if the Government backs calls for immediate compensation for victims of the contaminated blood scandal.

Sunday Mirror leads with an investigation into people smugglers who hold migrants in Second World War bunkers before crossing the Channel.

The Mail on Sunday reports police covered an etched boulder at Hyde Park’s Holocaust Memorial to “protect it” from protesters.

The Sun on Sunday features a story on Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas’s cancer scare.

The Sunday Express relays words from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer who said he will keep the pension triple lock.

And the Independent has called for an immediate review of all prisoners “trapped” by Imprisonment for Public Protection sentences.

