Two more key advisers quit No 10 as pressure on Johnson increases

Boris Johnson’s inner circle has been rocked by a host of resignations after four senior aides quit Downing Street on the same day.

No 10 chief of staff Dan Rosenfield and Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds are the latest to have their exit confirmed on a day of turmoil for the embattled Prime Minister.

They follow director of communications Jack Doyle in resigning on Thursday, along with Munira Mirza one of the PM’s most loyal and longstanding advisers who walked out over the Prime Minister’s use of a “scurrilous” Jimmy Savile smear against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “Dan Rosenfield offered his resignation to the Prime Minister earlier today, which has been accepted.

“Martin Reynolds also informed the Prime Minister of his intention to stand down from his role as Principal Private Secretary and the Prime Minister has agreed to this.

“He has thanked them both for their significant contribution to government and No 10, including work on the pandemic response and economic recovery.

“They will continue in their roles while successors are appointed, and recruitment for both posts is underway.

Mr Reynolds will return to the Foreign Office, officials said.