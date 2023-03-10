Big names in British broadcasting come together for annual charity news quiz

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Big names in British broadcasting came together on Thursday for a night of current affairs trivia to raise money for the UK’s leading children’s charity, Action For Children.

Famous faces attending the event included Louis Theroux, Vanessa Feltz and Dermot O’Leary, as well as several political figures.

Held at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London, the event raised over £240,000 for Action for Children, which supports vulnerable children and young people across the UK.

The 16th annual Ultimate News Quiz was hosted by Channel 5 news presenter Dan Walker and his former sofa partner at BBC Breakfast, Sally Nugent.

The pair were pictured together on the red carpet alongside fellow journalists Jeremy Vine and Martha Kearney.

It was Walker’s second bout of hosting duties since his recent bike crash in Leeds, having previously hosted the Royal Television Society Awards.

Last week he said he was feeling “a lot better” following the incident and announced his return to Channel 5.

The Channel 5 News team later clinched the title of Ultimate News Quiz champions 2023, after beating off competition from runners up Times Radio and Sky News.

As well as a host of TV stars, the broadcaster also battled it out with corporate giants including Google and Sony.

Other quiz attendees included Dr Amir Khan, Channel 5 presenter Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije, Ed Balls, Rachel Johnson, Yvette Cooper and LBC’s Nick Ferrari.