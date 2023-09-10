Daniel Khalife charged with escaping Wandsworth prison

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daniel Khalife has been charged with escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The former soldier was arrested at 10.41am on Saturday on a canal towpath in west London after being pulled off a push bike by a plain-clothed counter terrorism officer.

His capture followed a mass land and air search over four days.

The 21-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

In a statement the Met Police said: “Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday September 11 charged as follows: On the 6th day of September 2023, then being a prisoner in His Majesty’s Prison at Wandsworth, being remanded in custody pending trial as ordered at the Central Criminal Court on the 21st day of July 2023, escaped, contrary to common law.”